Edinburgh Retro: 29 fascinating pictures of Capital's hotels in 1980s and 1990s:

By Ian Swanson
Published 21st Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

Hotels are often in the news - new ones planned, familiar ones being refurbished and many playing host to famous people and big occasions.

Here’s a look back at some of the reasons hotels got into the news in the 1980s and 1990s.

This selection of old photos from the Evening News archive includes the re-opening of the Balmoral Hotel - previously the North British - after major refurbishment, the Caledonian Hotel’s 90th birthday, the development of what is now the Radisson Blu on the Royal Mile and much more.

Scroll through the pictures and get a glimpse of life in the Capital 30 and more years ago.

1. All clean

Exterior of the Caledonian Hotel at the east end of Princes Street Edinburgh, after being cleaned in June 1982. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

2. Ready for the bells

Engineer Archie Cunningham prepares to bring in the New Year by himself inside the clock at Edinburgh's Balmoral hotel on Hogmanay, December 1991. | TSPL Photo: Jeff Mitchell

3. Department store plans

It's the opposite of what is now happening at several sites in Princes Street, but in June 1988 the Evening News revealed plans to replace the old Palace Hotel, at the corner of Castle Street, with a £3.5 million department store. It was hailed as providing an answer to the "prophets of doom" who predicted the demise of the city centre. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

4. Count Me In

Staff from various hotels at the Sheraton Festival Square to launch the Edinburgh Count Me In tourism campaign in April 1987. | TSPL Photo: Bill Newton

