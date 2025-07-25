It seems strange now to see Princes Street with cars on it rater than just buses, trams and taxis. Other roads have also changed since these black and white pictures were taken.

There was less traffic around. And, of course, the cars are very different too - these were the days of the Mini, Ford Anglias and Morris Minors.

Take a look at this selection of photographs from the Evening News archive and step back into the Edinburgh of the 1950s and 1960s.

1 . Princes Street A busy Princes Street on Easter Monday 1969 | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait

2 . Canonmills Service Station Canonmills Service Station with a five minute car wash in 1964. | TSPL Photo: TSPL

3 . Shandwick Place Traffic in Shandwick Place, Edinburgh, on Easter Monday 1969. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait

4 . Needing a push A three-wheeler needs a push up Holyrood Road in Edinburgh during the snow showers of February 1969. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait