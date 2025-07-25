It seems strange now to see Princes Street with cars on it rater than just buses, trams and taxis. Other roads have also changed since these black and white pictures were taken.
There was less traffic around. And, of course, the cars are very different too - these were the days of the Mini, Ford Anglias and Morris Minors.
Take a look at this selection of photographs from the Evening News archive and step back into the Edinburgh of the 1950s and 1960s.
