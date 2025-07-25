Edinburgh's roads and traffic in the 1950s and 1960s: 25 nostalgic pictures of how it looked in the days before 4x4s, SUVs and electric vehicles

Turn the clock back six or seven decades and take a look at the traffic on Edinburgh’s roads in the 1950s and 1960s.

It seems strange now to see Princes Street with cars on it rater than just buses, trams and taxis. Other roads have also changed since these black and white pictures were taken.

There was less traffic around. And, of course, the cars are very different too - these were the days of the Mini, Ford Anglias and Morris Minors.

Take a look at this selection of photographs from the Evening News archive and step back into the Edinburgh of the 1950s and 1960s.

A busy Princes Street on Easter Monday 1969

1. Princes Street

A busy Princes Street on Easter Monday 1969 | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait

Canonmills Service Station with a five minute car wash in 1964.

2. Canonmills Service Station

Canonmills Service Station with a five minute car wash in 1964. | TSPL Photo: TSPL

Traffic in Shandwick Place, Edinburgh, on Easter Monday 1969.

3. Shandwick Place

Traffic in Shandwick Place, Edinburgh, on Easter Monday 1969. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait

A three-wheeler needs a push up Holyrood Road in Edinburgh during the snow showers of February 1969.

4. Needing a push

A three-wheeler needs a push up Holyrood Road in Edinburgh during the snow showers of February 1969. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait

