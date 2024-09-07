We asked our readers what they thought would make Edinburgh a better place to live in, and they told us their thoughts. Among the many suggestions were better music venues, better roads and cleaner street.
Here are 13 things that Edinburgh residents think would make the city a better place to live.
1. Improved roads
Many said that the city needed urgent repairs to potholes and roads resurfaced. Photo: Ian Rutherford
2. Cleaner streets
One of the most called for changes is cleaner streets across the Capital, including more frequent rubbish collections especially at busy times like the Fringe. Photo: EEN
3. Indie club nights
Music lovers want to see more indie club nights in the Capital, especially for those who are in their 30s, 40s and older Photo: Supplied
4. Rooftop bar with live entertainment
Edinburgh has some stunning pubs with breathtaking views including the Cold Townhouse, just named one of the best in Europe. But residents want to see an open air bar with live music and entertainment on tap. Photo: Supplied
