Edinburgh has a few venues from Murrayfield stadium and the Royal Highland Showground to the Usher Hall. But many want to see a bigger capacity, modern indoor concert venue to rival the Hydro in Glasgow. Some want to see more, smaller venues like many that have shut down including Calton Studios.

13 things that would make Edinburgh a better city to live in from music venue to better roads

By Jolene Campbell

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST
Edinburgh is one of the best cities in the world to live in, but that there are still some things that residents think could be improved.

We asked our readers what they thought would make Edinburgh a better place to live in, and they told us their thoughts. Among the many suggestions were better music venues, better roads and cleaner street.

More affordable homes and the comeback of high end shops on Princes Street were also among the things they wanted to see in the city.

Here are 13 things that Edinburgh residents think would make the city a better place to live.

Many said that the city needed urgent repairs to potholes and roads resurfaced.

1. Improved roads

Many said that the city needed urgent repairs to potholes and roads resurfaced. Photo: Ian Rutherford

One of the most called for changes is cleaner streets across the Capital, including more frequent rubbish collections especially at busy times like the Fringe.

2. Cleaner streets

One of the most called for changes is cleaner streets across the Capital, including more frequent rubbish collections especially at busy times like the Fringe. Photo: EEN

Music lovers want to see more indie club nights in the Capital, especially for those who are in their 30s, 40s and older

3. Indie club nights

Music lovers want to see more indie club nights in the Capital, especially for those who are in their 30s, 40s and older Photo: Supplied

Edinburgh has some stunning pubs with breathtaking views including the Cold Townhouse, just named one of the best in Europe. But residents want to see an open air bar with live music and entertainment on tap.

4. Rooftop bar with live entertainment

Edinburgh has some stunning pubs with breathtaking views including the Cold Townhouse, just named one of the best in Europe. But residents want to see an open air bar with live music and entertainment on tap. Photo: Supplied

