The sun will (hopefully) be shining, families have gathered, and the long weekend is here. This Easter, like most holidays, you might find yourself needing to nip out to buy some last food items or stock up on drinks and sweet treats, especially if you’re entertaining guests.

Make sure you’ve got everything you need, when you need it, by knowing when the supermarkets near you are open. Some chains are operating longer hours, while others are closed on Easter Sunday. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with all the opening times you need in the Scottish capital.

Here are the supermarket opening times for chains across Edinburgh. Remember to check your local one for specific times to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Make sure you've got what you need this Easter. Photo: Daniel LEAL / AFP via Getty Images.

Supermarket opening times for Easter in Edinburgh

Asda

- Good Friday (April 15th): 8am to 10pm

Some supermarkets in Edinburgh are operating under different opening times. Photo: Julien Behal/PA.

- Easter Saturday (April 16th): 8am to 10pm

- Easter Sunday (April 17th): 8am to 10pm

- Easter Monday (April 18th): 8am to 10pm

Aldi

- Good Friday (April 15th): 8am and 10pm

- Easter Saturday (April 16th): 8am and 10pm

- Easter Sunday (April 17th): Closed

- Easter Monday (April 18th): 8am to 8pm

Lidl

- Good Friday (April 15thth): 8am to 10pm

- Easter Saturday (April 16th): 8am to 10pm

- Easter Sunday (April 17th): 8am to 9pm

- Easter Monday (April 18th): 8am to 10pm

Morrisons

- Good Friday (April 15th): 7am to 11pm

- Easter Saturday (April 16th): 7am to 11pm

- Easter Sunday (April 17th): 8am to 8pm

- Easter Monday (April 18th): 7am to 8pm

Sainsbury's

- Good Friday (April 15th): 8am and 10pm

- Easter Saturday (April 16th): 8am and 10pm

- Easter Sunday (April 17th): Unlisted

- Easter Monday (April 18th): 8am to 10pm

Tesco

- Good Friday (April 15th): 7am to 10pm

- Easter Saturday (April 16th): Normal

- Easter Sunday (April 17th): 8am to 8pm

- Easter Monday (April 18th): 8am to 8pm

Waitrose

- Good Friday (April 15th): 8am to 9pm

- Easter Saturday (April 16th): 8am to 9pm

- Easter Sunday (April 17th): 9am to 8pm