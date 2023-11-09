The new store will be on two floors, with wardrobe staples for all genders, kids and babies

A Japanese clothing brand loved by celebrities including Olivia Rodrigo and Lily-Rose Depp is set to open a huge store Edinburgh city centre – it’s first in Scotland.

UNIQLO, which specialises in high-quality wardrobe staples for all genders, kids and babies, will take over the former BHS building on Princes Street. Opening in spring 2024, the shop will have a sales floor of approximately 1,430 square metres across two floors.

“We are excited to take this next big step in the UK’s expansion plans with the Edinburgh store opening in Spring 2024,” said Alessandro Dudech, chief operating officer for Uniqlo in the UK. “It’s an honour to be opening in not only a new city but a new country.

“Edinburgh is a city of great cultural and historical heritage, we have many existing Scottish customers who shop through our e-commerce site, and Edinburgh has such a strong footfall from both locals and tourists. UNIQLO is proud to be expanding our presence in this important retail location, we look forward to bringing LifeWear to Scotland in 2024.”

Customers and fans are invited to share their excitement about the new store via the company’s social media channels including Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok using #UniqloEdinburgh. Details regarding the new store, including promotional launch campaigns, will be announced at a later date.