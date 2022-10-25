Calling all fashionistas! St James Quarter has just announced season two of its hugely-popular ‘Edinburgh Style’ event, in partnership with Grazia magazine.

Across the long weekend from November 3-6, dedicated followers of fashion are promisesd an explosion of unmissable events, insightful masterclasses and in-store offers.

Guests can attend style sessions and workshops with the Grazia team and brands including John Lewis, Kiehl’s, Neom, designers Ro & Zo and Dyson, and immerse themselves in H beauty’s exclusive Carnival – the ultimate beauty party of masterclasses, influencer meet and greets and live performers.

St James Quarter has announced season two of its hugely-popular ‘Edinburgh Style’ event, in partnership with Grazia magazine.

And it doesn’t stop there: St James Quarter will host a series of dramatic fashion shows live from the level 5 rooftop on Saturday, November 5 showcasing seasonal trends styled by Grazia and featuring some of the most exciting and stylish brands in shopping centre.

To celebrate the upcoming event, St James Quarter is placing four giant mirrored frames at some of Edinburgh’s most Instagrammable locations for locals to show off their style and be in with a chance of winning £250 to spend at Edinburgh Style.

The giant mirrored frames will be located at St Andrews Square, Portobello Promenade and Potterrow Plaza from October 24-30, while the final one will be at Calton Hill from October 28-30.

Style icons are encouraged to share a selfie on Instagram or Facebook and tag and follow @StJamesQuarter to be in with a chance of winning the prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Hewlett, brand and marketing director at St James Quarter, said: “Edinburgh Style will bring an amazing line-up of fashion talks, in-store experiences and of course a spectacular fashion first catwalk show on Level 5 of St James Quarter.

“The event further cements the Quarter’s reputation for creating unexpected, exciting and vibrant events and experiences.

“Edinburgh is a city filled with style and we want everyone to show us their fashion creds and have some fun with our giant mirrored frames and flaunt their own individual looks ahead of the event.

“We are also thrilled to be collaborating with Grazia, inviting their team to Edinburgh and the Quarter to experience the amazing fashion and style on offer in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re in Edinburgh from the 3-6 November, make sure to come down and check out everything we have going on – it’s not to be missed!”