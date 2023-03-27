News you can trust since 1873
Marks and Spencer Edinburgh closure: Here is the exact date M&S will close Meadowbank Retail Park store

M&S is yet to reveal the other 60 stores it has earmarked for closure across the UK

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 16:25 BST

Marks and Spencer has revealed the exact date it will close one of its Edinburgh stores – and shoppers will need to be quick if they want to grab some bargains.

As previously reported in the Evening News, the M&S outlet store at Edinburgh's Meadowbank Retail Park is to shut after the company failed to reach agreement on renewing its lease – although the exact date of the closure wasn’t previously known.

The store will cease trading this Saturday (April 1).

Marks and Spencer has revealed the exact date it will close its store at Meadowbank Retail Park in Edinburgh.
It comes at time when the retail giant is shutting several of its stores across the UK due to changing trends in how people shop.

M&S is yet to reveal the other 60 stores it has earmarked for closure or how many jobs will be affected by the plans.

In a statement released in January to annouce the closure of the M&S outlet at Meadowbank Retail Park, Emily Butterfield, regional manager for M&S, said: “Following discussions with our landlord, they have decided the lease on our Meadowbank outlet store will end.

“The way people shop is changing, and we are reshaping our store estate to respond to this.

“In the last three years, we’ve unveiled two of Scotland’s first new-look food halls within our Edinburgh Gyle and Straiton stores and we selected our Princes Street store to offer a bespoke Jaeger collection.

“We want to thank both our brilliant colleagues and our loyal customers who can continue to shop in our seven other stores across the city including our Princes Street store less than two miles away.”

It is understood the M&S outlet will be replaced with a branch of Home Bargains.

On Saturday, the Evening News revealed that a new Lidl superstore is to open at Meadowbank Retail Park in the former TK Maxx building.

The supermarket is set to move into the large unit which was previously occupied by the discount fashion store before its sudden closure in February.

It will become the second grocery store at the Abbeyhill shopping park, joining the Sainsburys superstore there.

An application to the licensing board from Lidl Great Britain Limited said: “The premises will trade as a Lidl Supermarket within combined units 4/5 of the existing Meadowbank Retail Park.

