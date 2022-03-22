The shop will occupy a 3,140 sq ft space on level three of the retail centre.

Coach, which offers luxury leather goods, apparel and accessories, will join other designer brands located in the St James Quarter, which include The Kooples, BOSS, Reiss, Aesop, Russell & Bromley, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and H Beauty and Tapestry-owned Kate Spade.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “Spring has officially sprung and to celebrate, we’re welcoming Coach to the St James Quarter family.

This addition continues to show how we are bringing together a diverse range of retail, leisure and food & beverage brands that provide a little something for everyone to enjoy.

The next few months are extremely exciting for us as we gear up for even more openings – watch this space!”

The retail centre has continued to add new stores and restaurants since it opened in June 2021.

James Quarter opened its 850,00 sq feet shopping galleria in June 2021. (Photo Credit: John Devlin)

St James Quarter bosses recently announced that Gordon Ramsay Street Burger and Everyman Cinema are set to open sometime this Spring.

Mr Peel added: "This letting follows St James Quarter announcing its signing of BOSS at the start of the year.

The game-changing mixed-use development completes the distinctive offer of Edinburgh with over 80 new brands, an enticing mix of restaurants and bars, W Edinburgh, a boutique Everyman Cinema, a Roomzzz Aparthotel, and an enviable events programme in a range of new and attractive public spaces."

