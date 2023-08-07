A ’vibrant retail parade’ with six new cafes and shops has officially opened on a historic Leith site, following a major refurbishment project.

The Red Sandstone at 106 to 154 Leith Walk is home to tenants including Hobz Bakery, Cornelius Wines, Middle Eastern street food restaurant Sharawama, vintage clothing store Rhinestone Cowboys, Chorrito Sauce Company, pizzeria San Ciro’s and Zoomo, the E-bike sales and hire service.

Popular bar and live music venue Leith Depot has also now signed a new lease expanding the venue and extending its stay at the site, after fighting to stay on at the building.

Aytac Gul has opened Middle Eastern street food restaurant Sharawama at The Red Sandstone

Drum had previously submitted proposals to demolish the Leith Walk building which houses Leith Depot and build student flats and a hotel as part of a redevelopment of the area - but Edinburgh City Council rejected those plans.

After a long battle with the community revised proposals submitted for the 2.9 acres site were approved by the council in June, 2021.

Council leader Cammy Day officially opened the site, welcoming the development of the distinctive two-storey Scottish Art Deco building.

The Red Sandstone now forms a gateway to Drum’s £50 million transformation of the site, which will bring 148 new homes to the rear of the development linking Leith Walk to Pilrig Park when complete next year.

It also has a range of open-plan first floor business suites, with only a few units still available.

Fife Hyland, Drum’s Operation Director added: “After a long period of community consultation and refurbishment, it’s testament to the revival of Leith Walk that the Red Sandstone building is now fully operational and buzzing with activity. With the tram now open and Leith Walk coming back to its bustling best, the building is set to fulfil its potential as a distinctive focal point and destination for the area.

“We have been hugely encouraged with the high levels of occupier interest in the retail units, which are now all fully let, and in the office spaces above – of which we only have a few remaining suites available. The vibrant retail parade has a diverse range of independent traders including shops, cafés, restaurants and the ever-popular Leith Depot bar and arts venue, whilst the sympathetically restored office suites have proved very popular as a small business location in the diverse and dynamic community of Leith. The refurbished Red Sandstone building is now well set to play a key role in promoting the rich tradition of diversity and independence which makes Leith such an exciting destination in which to live, work and visit.”