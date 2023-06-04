News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh beaches: The 8 most beautiful beaches near Edinburgh awarded the prestigious Scotland’s Beach Award

These award-winning beaches are just a short drive from Edinburgh
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 4th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Discover the most beautiful beaches near you, where you can enjoy the summer sun.

While Edinburgh doesn't have a wealth of beaches, locals can find several sandy beauty spots nearby in East Lothian – eight of which were recently awarded the prestigious Scotland’s Beach Award. The beaches, which are perfect for a paddle or a picnic, have been praised for their cleanliness and beauty.

Here are the eight award-winning beaches near Edinburgh.

Dunbar East Beach was just one of the East Lothian beauty spots granted the prestigious Scotland’s Beach Award. This beautiful beach, which has plenty of rock pools to explore, is only a five minute walk from Dunbar's High Street.

1. Dunbar East Beach

This sandy spot in East Lothian has won the Scotland’s Beach Award 31 years in a row. Gullane Bents is a popular beach for walking, sunbathing and windsurfing and has epic views over the Firth of Forth.

2. Gullane Bents

This gorgeous beach in John Muir Country Park stretches all the way from Belhaven to the north of the River Tyne. Belhaven Bay is known for its sweeping sand dunes and salt marshes.

3. Belhaven Bay

This stretch of Longniddry Bents is an ideal spot for bird-watching - as oystercatchers and ringed plovers flock in the area. The sandy and rocky beach, near Gosford House, is also known for its rich plant life.

4. Longniddry Bents in Gosford

