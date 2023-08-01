News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Edinburgh hotels: A look inside new voco 'home from home' hotel nestled in historic New Town gardens

Here’s a peek at the ‘home from home’ hotel which is located in historic gardens.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:57 BST

Edinburgh voco hotel has officially opened on Royal Terrace, nestled within historic gardens at the edge of Edinburgh's New Town. The voco is a 10-minute walk from Waverley station, and a 25-minute taxi ride from Edinburgh Airport.

Rooms cost from £200 a night at the luxury hotel, owned by IHG hotels and resorts whose Edinburgh portfolio includes InterContinental Edinburgh The George and Kimpton Charlotte Square as well as Hotel Indigo.

The hotel is home to the Terrace Restaurant and Garden and The Nook, which showcases boutique cocktails and an extensive whisky menu.

Julie Cheesman, Head of voco hotels said: “Edinburgh has always been steeped in a unique charm that can capture the heart of almost every traveller - from stunning architecture, and world renowned heritage sites to independent shops, cafes and restaurants, there is truly something for everyone. It is exciting to announce the opening of our latest voco hotel, voco Edinburgh – Royal Terrace, that keeps such a great location within IHG Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio. Nestled within historic gardens at the edge of Edinburgh's New Town, guests can unwind in a natural oasis in the heart of the city.”

New voco is on a quiet tree-lined street, close to Edinburgh Waverley Station and Princes Street

1. Luxury hotel on quiet New Town street

New voco is on a quiet tree-lined street, close to Edinburgh Waverley Station and Princes Street Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
The en-suite rooms have a flat-screen satellite TV, free WiFi, and music channels.

2. Rooms have modern facilities

The en-suite rooms have a flat-screen satellite TV, free WiFi, and music channels. Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
The terrace brasserie has access to the gardens and offers bistro-style cuisine made with the fresh local produce.

3. Modern decor and excellent facilities

The terrace brasserie has access to the gardens and offers bistro-style cuisine made with the fresh local produce. Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
The hotel has leafy, quiet gardens with terrace space

4. Tranquil garden terrace

The hotel has leafy, quiet gardens with terrace space Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Edinburgh