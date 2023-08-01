Edinburgh hotels: A look inside new voco 'home from home' hotel nestled in historic New Town gardens
Edinburgh voco hotel has officially opened on Royal Terrace, nestled within historic gardens at the edge of Edinburgh's New Town. The voco is a 10-minute walk from Waverley station, and a 25-minute taxi ride from Edinburgh Airport.
Rooms cost from £200 a night at the luxury hotel, owned by IHG hotels and resorts whose Edinburgh portfolio includes InterContinental Edinburgh The George and Kimpton Charlotte Square as well as Hotel Indigo.
The hotel is home to the Terrace Restaurant and Garden and The Nook, which showcases boutique cocktails and an extensive whisky menu.
Julie Cheesman, Head of voco hotels said: “Edinburgh has always been steeped in a unique charm that can capture the heart of almost every traveller - from stunning architecture, and world renowned heritage sites to independent shops, cafes and restaurants, there is truly something for everyone. It is exciting to announce the opening of our latest voco hotel, voco Edinburgh – Royal Terrace, that keeps such a great location within IHG Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio. Nestled within historic gardens at the edge of Edinburgh's New Town, guests can unwind in a natural oasis in the heart of the city.”