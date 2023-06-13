A historical East Lothian mansion and wedding venue is transforming into a pop-up bed and breakfast for the month of August.

Stately home Gilmerton House in North Berwick will transform from an exclusive-use property and open its doors to guests who might not usually get the chance to stay on its estate. One of the ten luxury bedrooms is now available to book in August for £200 to £300 a night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the pop-up experience guests will have access to exclusive amenities including the billiards room, driving range, croquet lawn, grand piano, a wide selection of board games, and yoga mats in each bedroom. Guests booking one of the ‘Rooms by Gilmerton House’ under the deal are free to enjoy a stroll through the estate's gardens and the captivating countryside and local area.

Luxury bedrooms Gilmerton House

The main house offers luxury accommodation, with log fires and walls adorned with family portraits. It has 10 luxury en-suite bedrooms, a private dining room, a music room and six reception rooms. Onsite activities include clay pigeon shooting, falconry, archery and foraging walks. There is also a Lodge which can sleep an additional six guests across three extra bedrooms.

A family home since the early 1600s, Gilmerton House has a rich history. It has been home to the Kinloch family for thirteen generations and is currently owned by Sir David Kinloch. The Georgian mansion is available year-round for events and ‘private stays’ as well as golfing retreats and exclusive events.

Graham Booth, general manager at Gilmerton House said: “Creating a pop-up style experience allows us to offer our unique and peaceful surroundings to smaller groups and couples who may not usually get the opportunity to stay at this wonderful and historic property. Whether it's a romantic getaway, a special occasion, or simply a desire to indulge in the finer things in life, Gilmerton House promises an extraordinary and secluded escape.” Availability is limited and reservations are now open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad