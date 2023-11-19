4 . The Witchery

The Witchery is hidden in a cluster of medieval buildings, dating back to 1595, at the gates of Edinburgh Castle. The Witchery, now in its fifth decade, takes its name from the hundreds of women and men burned at the stake as witches on Castlehill during the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. The luxury hotel and restaurant have been named among the best in the city by Travel bible Condé Nast Traveller. Photo: Supplied by third party