Here are some of the most historic hotels in the Capital.
Edinburgh is home to many of the most impressive, historic hotels in the world, even dating back to the 16th century when witches were burnt at the stake.
Some of the top heritage hotels include Georgian townhouses that were built in the 18th century, a former national newspaper’s headquarters and a striking 17th-century baroque mansion just outside of the city centre.
Another has a clock tower which is a prominent part of the Edinburgh landscape, best viewed from the top of Carlton Hill. The time on the clock is three minutes fast, helping commuters make their train at Waverley Station since the 1900s.
These hotels are steeped in the rich history of the Old and New towns and many have retained some of their original character features, blending them with modern touches.
Take a look at ten of the oldest hotels in the Capital.
1. The Balmoral
The Balmoral, opened its doors as the Balmoral in 1991. But the hotel first opened on 15 October 1902 as the North British Station hotel,. It was the first residential building ever erected on the south side of Princes Street. Over the years a host of celebrities have posed for photos by the hotel pillars including Sophia Loren, Elizabeth Taylor, Paul and Linda McCartney. Photo: Supplied
2. Scotsman Hotel
The Scotsman Hotel opened in 2001 in the Edwardian (1905) building which had been home for The Scotsman newspaper for nearly a century. The stunning Baroque building on the North bridge is a luxury hotel steeped in history with unrivalled views of The Mound, Calton Hill and The Princes Street Gardens. It has many original features as well as its own cinema. Photo: Lobster1 from Panoramio Photo: Lobster1 via Panoramio (creative commons license)
3. Old Waverley Hotel
The Old Waverley Hotel on Princes Street was built in 1848. The Victorian, b-listed building is set to undergo a huge refurbishment which would see an expansion into multiple retail units to form a new bar and restaurant. Photo: David Dixon (creative commons license)
4. The Witchery
The Witchery is hidden in a cluster of medieval buildings, dating back to 1595, at the gates of Edinburgh Castle. The Witchery, now in its fifth decade, takes its name from the hundreds of women and men burned at the stake as witches on Castlehill during the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. The luxury hotel and restaurant have been named among the best in the city by Travel bible Condé Nast Traveller. Photo: Supplied by third party