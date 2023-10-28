A 60-acre surfing resort in Ratho is set to make big waves in the Capital

A cutting-edge surf resort is coming to Edinburgh next year, boasting a state-of-the-art wave pool three times the size of Wembley football pitch.

Set to open in September 2024, Lost Shore Surf Resort in Ratho will be Scotland’s newest premier tourism and leisure destination, with the 60-acre country park featuring a surfing lagoon capable of generating up to 1,000 customisable waves per hour.

Featuring a beachfront that stretches over 250 metres, the world-class facility will also feature premium accommodation pods and luxury lodges, a wellness spa, food market, and live events venue for up to 200 people.

With approximately 100,000 surfers in Scotland and around one million in the UK - professionals and amateurs alike can look forward to surfing Europe’s largest wave pool producing wave rides of up to 22 seconds, with more than 20 different varieties of waves for all abilities.

Here is a first look at Lost Shore Surf Resort in Ratho, set to open in September 2024.

