From monarchy and pirates, to housing the city’s bars and pubs, the streets of Edinburgh have seen it all.
They have been used for inspiration for books, TV and film and have housed some of Edinburgh’s most famous residents.
Here are 12 of the most iconic streets in Edinburgh which are top of everyone’s list to visit.
1. The Royal Mile
Whilst not just one street, the Royal Mile is one of Edinburgh’s most important areas. Running from Edinburgh Castle to the Palace of Holyrood and the Scottish Parliament, the Royal Mile takes its name from the traditional processional route for monarchs. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
2. Princes Street
On one side Princes Street is the main shopping thoroughfare for the city, on the other is the Princes Street Gardens. Connecting Waverley Station and the West End via the National Gallery of Scotland and the Scott Monument. | SuppliedPhoto: Supplied
3. Grassmarket
In a city not short of bars, restaurants and pubs, the Grassmarket has become one of the most popular, thanks in part to its large market square layout. In the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, the Grassmarket has seen markets, riots, and even public executions throughout its history. | Adobe StockPhoto: Adobe Stock
4. Constitution Street
Once the home to Leith Town Hall, Constitution Street has had an interesting history. In 1823, the last two men executed for piracy in Scotland were hanged on the street. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.