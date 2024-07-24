The 12 most iconic streets in Edinburgh that everyone wants to visit from the Royal Mile to Victoria Street

By Callum McCormack
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:58 BST

Edinburgh is a network of new and old streets which have all had their influence on the city - here are 12 of the most iconic which are top of everyone’s list to visit.

From monarchy and pirates, to housing the city’s bars and pubs, the streets of Edinburgh have seen it all.

They have been used for inspiration for books, TV and film and have housed some of Edinburgh’s most famous residents.

Here are 12 of the most iconic streets in Edinburgh which are top of everyone’s list to visit.

Whilst not just one street, the Royal Mile is one of Edinburgh’s most important areas. Running from Edinburgh Castle to the Palace of Holyrood and the Scottish Parliament, the Royal Mile takes its name from the traditional processional route for monarchs.

1. The Royal Mile

Whilst not just one street, the Royal Mile is one of Edinburgh’s most important areas. Running from Edinburgh Castle to the Palace of Holyrood and the Scottish Parliament, the Royal Mile takes its name from the traditional processional route for monarchs. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

Photo Sales
On one side Princes Street is the main shopping thoroughfare for the city, on the other is the Princes Street Gardens. Connecting Waverley Station and the West End via the National Gallery of Scotland and the Scott Monument.

2. Princes Street

On one side Princes Street is the main shopping thoroughfare for the city, on the other is the Princes Street Gardens. Connecting Waverley Station and the West End via the National Gallery of Scotland and the Scott Monument. | SuppliedPhoto: Supplied

Photo Sales
In a city not short of bars, restaurants and pubs, the Grassmarket has become one of the most popular, thanks in part to its large market square layout. In the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, the Grassmarket has seen markets, riots, and even public executions throughout its history.

3. Grassmarket

In a city not short of bars, restaurants and pubs, the Grassmarket has become one of the most popular, thanks in part to its large market square layout. In the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, the Grassmarket has seen markets, riots, and even public executions throughout its history. | Adobe StockPhoto: Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Once the home to Leith Town Hall, Constitution Street has had an interesting history. In 1823, the last two men executed for piracy in Scotland were hanged on the street.

4. Constitution Street

Once the home to Leith Town Hall, Constitution Street has had an interesting history. In 1823, the last two men executed for piracy in Scotland were hanged on the street. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghHarry PotterTVFilmBooksHistory

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.