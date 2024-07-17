Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Attention all mixers and shakers! Glasgow’s legendary Bartenders Ball is heading east for the first time this September – and what’s more, Edinburgh is also getting its first Bar Awards.

After a successful three years on the other side of the M8, the popular peer-nominated awards have officially opened voting in the Capital, seeking out the city’s hospitality heroes and best-loved venues. Voting is now open across nine categories, including Best Bar, Best Drink, Best Shake, Unsung Hero, and Rising Star.

The awards ceremony will take place during a lavish bash for bartenders known as the Bartenders Ball – a first for Edinburgh, on Monday, September 16 at the atmospheric Caves. This inaugural event will celebrate the exceptional talent within Edinburgh’s vibrant hospitality scene, spotlighting the city's top bars, cocktails, and industry professionals from hotels, bars, and restaurants.

The Edinburgh Bartenders Ball will support anyone working in the trade, offering a night to come together and unwind after a busy Fringe season. With high-energy entertainment, eclectic performers, and guaranteed fun, previous balls in the West have featured a bucking bronco shaped like a wine bottle, a Sailor Jerry arm wrestling competition, DJ sets from Shaka Loves You, and live performances from a nine-piece New Orleans brass band, and Al and the Bad Decisions.

Sure to sell out, tickets to the Bartenders Ball cost £30 with tickets on sale now. The ticket includes drinks from premium brands, delicious street food, smoked barbecue classics, live music, entertainment, the Edinburgh Bar Awards, and many high-octane surprises.

David Smilie, co-founder and organiser of the Bar Awards and Bartender’s Ball, said: “It’s time to take the Bartenders Ball to Edinburgh! Edinburgh has such a talented and hardworking hospitality community, it makes perfect sense to bring the Ball and the Bar Awards to the capital. Hopefully everyone grabs the opportunity to join us at The Caves a few weeks after the Fringe to blow off some steam and celebrate each other with the first ever Edinburgh Bar Awards. These awards are all peer nominated, so get voting now!”

Organised by Backs! Hospitality – a community interest company created by David Smillie and Alex Riches, anyone who works across the hospitality industry is invited to attend – from brand ambassadors to bartenders. Funds raised from the £25 ticket sales go towards nurturing the next wave of bartending talent and frontline hospitality staff through various initiatives like events, networking, mentoring, and training.

How to vote

The Edinburgh Bar Awards invites nominations from any licensed premises within the EH postcode. Winners will be selected after a comprehensive judging process involving industry votes and an esteemed panel of judges. Make your voice heard and vote online here.