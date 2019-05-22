The Sims 4 is available to download on Origin for free this week

The exclusive offer is only available for a week, so you'd better get moving

EA is answering the prayers of Sims fanatics everywhere. As part of a new promotion, The Sims 4 is available to download on Mac and PC for free, this week only.

How do I download it?

All you need to do is head to the official Origin website, and selected the standard edition to get the game for free.

You’ll need to have an EA account, so new players will need to register. Usually priced at £34.99, players are bagging a huge bargain.

Restrictions?

The deal is available for Mac and PC players only, so Xbox and PS3 users might be disappointed.

It is worth noting that the game usually requires around 10GB of hard drive space, so make sure you’ve got enough room before trying to claim the free game.

The Sims official Twitter account said, “The game is free on PC and Mac via Origin until May 28th.”

That gives you until next Tuesday to get your hands on a free copy.

What is The Sims?

For those not in the know, The Sims is a series of life simulation games and is one of the best selling video games in the world.

The first Sims game was released in February of 2000.

In the game, players control the day-to-day lives of virtual characters known as ‘Sims’. They require direction from the players, but also have a degree of free will. Players can customise every aspect of their Sims and their lives. You can choose the clothes they wear, how they look and give them aspirations in life.

Players can develop their Sims’ relationships with one another, try different careers and essentially ‘play God’.