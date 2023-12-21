Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EasyJet has launched its largest ever Big Orange Sale ahead of Christmas, with some huge savings on flights from Edinburgh.

Over 2.8 million seats including 210,000 seats to and from Scotland are now available to book with up to 20% off. The discounted fares are available across thousands of easyJet flights between January 8 and November 30 2024 from Scotland across the airline’s huge network spanning Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

The not-to-be-missed discounts are available to book from today (Thursday, December 21) until 11pm on Monday, February 5 at easyJet.com and via the mobile app for flights alongside package holidays at easyJet.com/holidays.

The sale includes flights from Edinburgh to Berlin from £21.99, and from the Capital to Alicante and Amsterdam from £23.99. EasyJet is also discounting new routes to Larnaca in Cyrpus and Enfidha in Tunisia from Glasgow from next summer, as well as flights to ever-popular holiday destinations across Greece, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Turkey, to name a few.

The UK’s fastest growing tour operator, EasyJet holidays, is offering savings of up to £300 off all package holidays currently on sale, by simply using the code BIGSALE when they book before 11pm on 5 February 2024. Holidaymakers can save £300 when they spend a minimum of £3000, £150 when they spend a minimum of £1500, and £100 when they spend a minimum of £800.

A huge selection of beach holidays and city breaks are on sale to over 5000 hotels, across 100 destinations, with packages available to book until October 31 2025 with thousands of free child places on offer to plan ahead for all of the upcoming half term breaks.

Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We are delighted to be launching our biggest ever Big Orange Sale today, so that customers can book early to get a great deal when planning their next short-haul trip or package holiday, or even a last minute Christmas gift.