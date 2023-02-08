Edinburgh Airport: Jet2 announces extra flights to Majorca and Tenerife just in time for 2023 summer holidays
Airline said the new flights were added due to strong demand from customers
Low-cost airline Jet2 has announced extra flights to Spanish hotspots Majorca and Tenerife from Edinburgh Airport.
The additional flights, which will commence in April 2023, were added after “strong demand from customers” for the destinations.
Jet2 also announced extra services to Majorca and Tenerife from Belfast, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle between March and May.
CEO Steve Heapy said: “As the UK’s leading tour operator and airline to Majorca and Tenerife, we are always quick to react to the demand from customers and independent travel agents.
“The early summer season is proving to be enormously popular in both destinations and we are very pleased to be offering even more choice and flexibility as a result of today’s announcement.
“Our Summer 23 programme is looking extremely popular and today’s expansion shows that this popularity applies right across the summer season, not just during the peak holiday period.”
Earlier this week, Ryanair announced a new route from Edinburgh to a popular holiday destination in Greece.
The budget airline will run a weekly service from Edinburgh Airport to the island of Rhodes.
The flights are set to begin in April, just in time for the summer holidays. Ryanair are set to release more details about the new route in the coming weeks.
Edinburgh Airport announced the news to customers on social media, writing in a Twitter post: “Ryanair has announced a new weekly route from Edinburgh to Rhodes for the summer season, ideal if you're planning a getaway to this stunning Greek island.”