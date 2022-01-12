Subject to some remaining pandemic travel rules, it’s now possible to hop on a plane and jet off to the sun, with the departures board at Edinburgh Airport once more filled with exciting destinations.

The Spanish Balearic Islands are traditionally a popular spot for Scottish tourists tourists to visit, with Majorca – or Mallorca to give it its local name – a particular favourite for year-round sun.

It’s one of the easiest places to fly direct from Edinburgh year-round, with a range of airlines servicing the route, often offering cheap flights outside school holidays.

So, here’s everything you need to know before booking your flight to Majorca

How do I get there?

There are daily scheduled direct flights from Edinburgh Airport to Majorca’s Palma Airport from the last week of March until the end of October, provided by Jet2, EayJet, Tui and Ryanair.

Remember that just because you fly out with one airline it doesn’t mean you have to fly back with the same carrier – often combining two different airlines will mean more convenient times and cheaper fares.

Majorca is well known for its beautiful sandy beaches.

Numerous package holiday companies also offer holidays to Majorca from Edinburgh if you want to combine your flights with hotels, transfers and other options.

The flight time from Edinburgh to Malaga is around 3 hours.

Why would I want to go there?

The main draw for many tourists is Majorca’s miles of sandy beach – from secluded coves to bustling coastal resorts lined with bars and restaurants.

Palma Cathedral towers over the city's Old Town.

But there’s plenty more to the island than perfect spots for eating, drinking and sunbathing.

Explore the streets of Palma – taking in the 13th century Gothic Santa Maria cathedral, the Almudaina fortress and hilltop Bellver Castle – before hopping on a vintage train to the pretty market town of Soller.

For art lovers, there’s the Majorca branch of the Miro Foundation (Joan Miro lived and worked on the island for over 30 years), while hikers will enjoy the 170km of trails weaving around the dry stone walls of the Tramuntana mountain.

The less active can take a trip to the country town of Binissalem, surrounded by vinyards, to enjoy tasting some of the local wines.

The hilltop village of Deia is a must-visit on the island of Majorca.

Meanwhile, the village of Deia is arguably the prettiest in the entire Balerics – grab a drink in one of the quaint squares then take a dip in the crystal clear waters.

What are the Covid restrictions?

If you’re fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling you can enter Spain from Scotland without needing to test or quarantine regardless of your reason for travel.

You must produce proof of your vaccination, with children under the age of 12 exempt.

If you are not vaccinated you may only enter Spain for ‘essential’ purposes – which does not include tourism.

On returning to Scotland you will again need to show evidence that you have been fully vaccinated (a double dose unless you have received a single dose vaccine), as well as have completed a passenger location form and have booked a PCR or lateral flow test to take on or before your second day home.

Remember restrictions may change at the last minute, so always check the latest on the Scottish Government website.

How do I get into town from the airport?

Regular buses cost €5 and take around 25 minutes to drive the 10km from the airport to the city centre.

There’s also car hire and taxis available, costing around €25 to get to a hotel in Palma.

What’s the weather like?

With a typicals Mediterranean climate, Majorca has long hot summers and mild short winters.

The best time to go is between May and August with temperatures rarely falling bellow 20C, rising up to around 32C, with very little rain.

In April and September you are more likely to experience a few showers but still enjoy an average high of 23C, while even during the winter months the temperature rarely drops into single figures.

