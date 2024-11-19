Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh bar will give away dozens of Christmas cocktails this week as part of a bauble hunt.

The Botanist, located in St Andrew's Hall, just beside St James Quarter, is giving everyone the chance to snap up a festive tipple from its brand-new Christmas specials menu... but they’ll have to be quick!

Holding a city-wide race to find the boozy prizes, The Botanist’s elves will hide 10 tinsel-filled Christmas baubles in secret locations near the venue on Friday, November 22. Eagle-eyed customers should head to their local Botanist’s Facebook page from 12 o’clock for hints on when and where the prizes can be found.

The lucky winners will find a gift tag attached to the bauble to be exchanged at the Botanist for the bar’s showstopping new sharing drink – a Christmas tree holding six Blooming Bauble cocktails for groups of friends to get merry over.

A seasonal fruity cocktail of Beefeater pink gin, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, cranberry juice and lemon with cranberries and rosemary, served in a Christmas bauble, it’s perfect for party season. Other festive drinks on the new menu include the S’mores Old Fashioned with Maker’s Mark bourbon, orange curaçao, cold brew coffee, orange bitters, and creamy foam over ice with a chocolate & Biscoff rim, topped with toasted marshmallows, and the Festive Sparkler of prosecco with seasonal spices.

Encouraging everyone to share the joy with loved ones this season, The Botanist’s highly Instagrammable Christmas, launching on 20th November includes turkey burgers topped with pigs in blankets, chocolate orange mince pie cookie dough for two and festive cocktail specials. And that’s not all, the halls are being decked with beautiful decorations and The Botanist’s house bands are ready to let the good times roll until the early hours too, playing live every Friday and Saturday night as guests drinks and dine throughout the festive season.

Head to the Botanist’s Facebook page for more information on the Bauble Hunt. To book a table at The Botanist, visit: www.thebotanist.uk.com