Wallace and Gromit 50p coin: where to buy them and how much they’re worth

Although it's not going into circulation, it’s still available to buy on the Royal Mint website - and it could be worth a lot in the future.

What does the coin look like?

The coin shows Wallace, his dog Gromit and the shell of the rocket ship that took the pair to the moon.

Coin collectors can celebrate, as a new Wallace & Gromit 50p coin has been released (Photo: Royal Mint)

The coin also includes a Latin inscription, which says ‘Caseus Praestans’. This translates to ‘cracking cheese’.

The Royal Mint has released the coin to celebrate 30 years since Wallace & Gromit was first aired on TV.

A variety of coins

There are different versions of the coin, all costing varying prices.

The ‘brilliant uncirculated’ version will cost £10, with an unlimited supply of these available on the Royal Mint website.

The ‘silver proof’ version is made from sterling silver, and will cost £65, with 25,000 of these coloured coins on sale.

The ‘gold proof’ coin costs £980, with 630 of these available.

Although it is currently unknown how much the new coins could be worth, previous 50p coins which feature characters such as Peter Rabbit have sold for £840 and £1,000 on eBay.

Nicola Howell, director of the consumer division at The Royal Mint, said, "Wallace and Gromit are two of Britain’s most loved characters, so we felt it was only right that we marked this momentous anniversary by giving them a place on UK coinage.