10 beautiful beaches near Edinburgh to soak up the sunshine this weekend

By Neil Johnstone

Published 18th Jun 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 10:31 BST

Many Edinburgh residents will be enjoying the great weather today, and whilst some may be visiting the thousands of festival activities in the capital - others may prefer a more relaxed Saturday at the beach.

With highs of 21C and sunny spells throughout the day, today (Saturday, August 2) provides a great opportunity to visit one of the many beautiful beaches near the capital - and among them are some recent winners in this year’s Scotland’s Beach Awards.

Scroll through our photo gallery and check out some of the best beaches that can be found in and around Edinburgh.

1. North Berwick Milsey Bay

1. North Berwick Milsey Bay

This award-winning beach in North Berwick has stunning views of the Firth of Forth and Bass Rock. Milsey Bay is a lovely spot for a family day-out, with lots of rock pools to explore and sandy spots for a picnic. Photo: Pat Christie

2. Portobello Beach

2. Portobello Beach

This sandy beach, which is only a 15 minute drive from Edinburgh's city centre, is a favourite amongst locals. Visitors can enjoy a walk along the 2-mile-long stretch of golden sands or the promenade. If the weather turns, there are also lots of local cafes, restaurants, and shops nearby. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

3. Gullane Beach

3. Gullane Beach

The wide sandy bay at Gullane is one of the most popular beaches in the east of Scotland, attracting locals, and visitors alike. It is popular for walkers, kite-surfers, horse riders and just about everyone else on a fine summer's day Photo: VWF Photography

4. Yellowcraig Beach

4. Yellowcraig Beach

Yellowcraig is a natural cove beach with spectacular views to the lighthouse on Fidra Island, the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson's famous tale Treasure Island. Photo: .National World

