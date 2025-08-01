A walking trail celebrating some of the Capital’s best-loved and most historic churches has been launched with the blessing of Scotland’s three largest Christian denominations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten of the city’s architectural jewels and spiritual havens feature in the Edinburgh City Centre Historic Churches Walking Trail, which leads from the Royal Mile to the New Town and the West End.

The trail takes in all three cathedrals including: St Giles’ Cathedral on the Royal Mile, where Queen Elizabeth II laid at rest; St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral on York Place, visited by Pope John Paul II in 1982; and St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral near Haymarket, the city’s highest building.

The Edinburgh City Centre Historic Churches Walking Trail was launched at St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral in Palmerston Place. Pictured ,from left, are Rev Fiona Reynolds, Monsignor Jeremy Milne, trail designer Anne Martin, Rev Dr Scott Rennie and the Very Rev John Conway | Peter Backhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other churches highlighted include: Canongate Kirk, the parish church for the Palace of Holyroodhouse; St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, which is modelled on Trafalgar Square’s St Martin-in-the-Fields; and Old St Paul’s, which hosts Alison Watt’s iconic painting Still. The Trail is an inter-church – or ecumenical – venture involving the Church of Scotland, the Diocese of Edinburgh in the Scottish Episcopal Church and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh.

It was designed by Anne Martin, a member of the Episcopal Diocese.

The Very Reverend John Conway, Provost of St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, Edinburgh, said: “This lovely initiative provides a route to walk between the landmark churches of our beautiful city. Our hope is that the trail not only shows people how to make their way from one church to another, but also helps reveal the long shared history and deepening friendship between us all as church communities.”

Monsignor Jeremy Milne, Administrator of St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral, said: “The ecumenical walking trail takes you through the heart of the city and is a brilliant exploration of Edinburgh’s rich Christian heritage and living communities. It is a well-chosen sample of Christian history, culture and worship which offers rich reward to those who set out along its path.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Revd Dr Scott Rennie, Minister of St Giles’ Cathedral, said: “Edinburgh has some of Scotland’s most uplifting places of worship, and I hope the trail encourages people from far and wide to discover some of them. It is wonderful for our three church communities to be working together.”

The Revd Fiona Reynolds, Advisor for Christian Life at the Episcopal Diocese of Edinburgh, said: “The history of the city and its churches are intertwined, and so it is fitting that our three denominations are part of this venture. It has been great seeing this walking trail develop from a spark of an idea to publication and launch.”

Designer Anne Martin, who edited the trail leaflet, said: “Setting up the walking trail has given an ecumenical opportunity for three Edinburgh church communities to work together to welcome visitors, and I hope it will lead to many more.”

The ten churches are St Giles’ Cathedral, Greyfriars Kirk, St Patrick’s Church, Canongate Kirk, Old St Paul’s, St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral, The New Town Church, St John’s Church, Parish Church of St Cuthbert, and St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City’s churches give their blessing for historic Christian walking trail Leaflets will be available at the featured churches, while an online version can be accessed at edinburgh.anglican.org/churches-walking-trail.