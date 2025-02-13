10 romantic walks in Edinburgh and the Lothians which are perfect for Valentine's Day

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 16:22 BST

Edinburgh is a city where history and beauty come together effortlessly, from cobbled streets to breathtaking viewpoints, it sets the scene for unforgettable walks with loved ones.

Whether strolling hand in hand through the historic Old Town, watching the sunset from Calton Hill, or wandering along the peaceful Water of Leith, walks through this city can feel like a scene from a love story.

And we are spoilt for choice when it comes finding a scenic walk in and around the capital. Take a look through out photo gallery for some of the best romantic walks in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Located just outside Edinburgh, Roslin Glen has the largest stretch of ancient woodland in Midlothian. With plenty to see along the way from historical stonework, the remains of Scotland’s largest gunpowder mill, to the abundance of wildlife in the area - this beauty spot is well worth a trip

1. Roslin Glen

The John Muir Way stretches from Dunbar to Helensburgh, with gorgeous scenery from forests, lakes and coastlines to old castle ruins

2. John Muir Way

Located in the west of the city, Corstorphine Hill offers tranquil wooded walks and stunning city views. When you visit the beauty spot you can also explore several landmarks including Corstorphine Hill Tower, a walled garden and an abandoned air raid shelter

3. Corstrophine Hill

One of Edinburgh’s most iconic locations, Calton Hill has picturesque views of the capital’s most famous landmarks – from Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood Palace. There’s plenty to explore at the top of the hill too including the Nelson Monument and the Parthenon-inspired National Monument

4. Calton Hill

