Whether strolling hand in hand through the historic Old Town, watching the sunset from Calton Hill, or wandering along the peaceful Water of Leith, walks through this city can feel like a scene from a love story.
And we are spoilt for choice when it comes finding a scenic walk in and around the capital. Take a look through out photo gallery for some of the best romantic walks in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
1. Roslin Glen
Located just outside Edinburgh, Roslin Glen has the largest stretch of ancient woodland in Midlothian. With plenty to see along the way from historical stonework, the remains of Scotland’s largest gunpowder mill, to the abundance of wildlife in the area - this beauty spot is well worth a trip | Alan Whyte flickr
2. John Muir Way
The John Muir Way stretches from Dunbar to Helensburgh, with gorgeous scenery from forests, lakes and coastlines to old castle ruins | NationalWorld Photo: Katharine Hay
3. Corstrophine Hill
Located in the west of the city, Corstorphine Hill offers tranquil wooded walks and stunning city views. When you visit the beauty spot you can also explore several landmarks including Corstorphine Hill Tower, a walled garden and an abandoned air raid shelter | Calum McRoberts Photo: Calum McRoberts - Woodland on Corstorphine Hill
4. Calton Hill
One of Edinburgh’s most iconic locations, Calton Hill has picturesque views of the capital’s most famous landmarks – from Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood Palace. There’s plenty to explore at the top of the hill too including the Nelson Monument and the Parthenon-inspired National Monument
| VisitScotland / Kenny Lam