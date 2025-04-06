11 pictures of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in New York City and Washington DC

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 6th Apr 2025, 14:23 BST

Thirty performers from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo crossed the pond to showcase a ‘small sample’ of their world-renowned event.

On March 29, pipers, drummers, fiddle players and Highland dancers took part in the Washington Tattoo for the first time before performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday (April 5).

The American tour celebrated Scottish heritage during Tartan Week with the show’s cast accompanying Edinburgh MP and Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray on his visit to the United States.

Jason Barrett, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo ceo, said: “Every August in Edinburgh, Americans consistently make up the largest contingent of our international audience, so it feels only fitting to bring a small sample of what we do to the United States.”

Here are 11 pictures of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in the USA.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo parade outside Radio City in Midtown Manhattan

1. 'I'm marching here'

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo parade outside Radio City in Midtown Manhattan | The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Photo Sales
Jason Barrett, CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “It’s so important for us to highlight Scottish and military tradition around the globe and encourage those across the pond to come and see the Tattoo in Edinburgh for themselves"

2. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Jason Barrett, CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “It’s so important for us to highlight Scottish and military tradition around the globe and encourage those across the pond to come and see the Tattoo in Edinburgh for themselves" | The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Photo Sales
Highland dancers from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo perform in New York's streets

3. Highland dancers

Highland dancers from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo perform in New York's streets | The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Photo Sales
Performers from the Edinburgh Tattoo take pictures with locals and tourists

4. New Yorker

Performers from the Edinburgh Tattoo take pictures with locals and tourists | The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Royal Edinburgh Military TattooUSAEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice