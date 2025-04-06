On March 29, pipers, drummers, fiddle players and Highland dancers took part in the Washington Tattoo for the first time before performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday (April 5).

The American tour celebrated Scottish heritage during Tartan Week with the show’s cast accompanying Edinburgh MP and Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray on his visit to the United States.

Jason Barrett, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo ceo, said: “Every August in Edinburgh, Americans consistently make up the largest contingent of our international audience, so it feels only fitting to bring a small sample of what we do to the United States.”

Here are 11 pictures of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in the USA.

1 . 'I'm marching here' The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo parade outside Radio City in Midtown Manhattan | The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Photo Sales

2 . The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Jason Barrett, CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “It’s so important for us to highlight Scottish and military tradition around the globe and encourage those across the pond to come and see the Tattoo in Edinburgh for themselves" | The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Photo Sales

3 . Highland dancers Highland dancers from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo perform in New York's streets | The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Photo Sales