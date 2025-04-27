First held in 1982, the annual event has sold out every year for the last 17 years, and is the second largest marathon in the UK outside of London.

The Edinburgh Marathon is a staple in Scotland’s athletic calendar and draws hordes of visitors to the capital and many participants support charities and causes close to their hearts, with 5K, 10K and half-marathon among the other races held in the run-up to the 26.2-mile main event.

Here are 13 pictures of the Edinburgh Marathon over the years.

1 . Keep on running Competitors braved the rain during the Edinburgh Marathon in September 1984 | TSPL Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Multitasking The heavy rain last year certainly didn’t dampen this man’s spirits - who was seen juggling as he passed through the start gate Photo: NW Photo Sales

3 . Dynamic runners Runners make their way past Dynamic Earth in the 2003 Edinburgh Marathon | TSPL Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . World record In 2024, Stephen Molloy set a new record for the fastest time to complete a full marathon in Highland dress with a time of 3 hours, 17 minutes and 48 seconds. The Liberton man raised thousands of pounds for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation - a charity founded by the late Scottish rugby legend, Doddie Weir, that supports people affected by Motor Neuron Disease | My Name'5 Doddie Foundation Photo Sales