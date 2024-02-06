15-year-old boy left in ‘critical condition’ after being hit by a car on Almondvale Boulevard in Livingston
West Lothian police are appealing to the public for information
A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Livingston on Monday, February 5.
The incident happened on Almondvale Boulevard in Livingston at around 7.45pm on Monday evening which saw the road being closed for around four hours.
The pedestrian, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, Edinburgh, where medical staff described his condition as critical. The driver of the vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux, was not injured.
Police officers are now appealing to the public for information to assist their inquiries following the crash.
Road Policing Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: "Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing. I would urge anyone who may have seen the crash to come forward. In addition, if you have dash-cam that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 101, quoting 3249 of 5 February, 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.