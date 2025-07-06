Now in its eighth year, the awards aim to highlight and celebrate excellence in Scotland’s hospitality industry and focus on recognising outstanding businesses and individuals. The winners of the eighth annual awards were announced on Wednesday, June 18 at a black-tie event held at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel.

A spokesperson for The 8th Scottish Hospitality Awards 2025 said: “We’re proud to once again get to showcase the remarkable talent and exceptional standards within Scotland’s vibrant hospitality industry.

“The people shortlisted for these awards have consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation, and dedication in their respective categories, setting the benchmark for quality and service within the Scottish hospitality industry. We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

20 local businesses recognised in the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2025.

Bow Bar The Bow Bar in Edinburgh was recognised for excellence in the best bar category

Little Farmers Little Farmers, in Craigie's Farm, South Queensferry was recognised for excellence in the children's entertainment category

Stamash Stramash in Edinburgh was recognised for excellence in the local live music venue category

The Brunton Theatre The Brunton Theatre was recognised for excellence in the best Scottish theatre category. The theatre is currently operating out of three venues in East Lothian; the Corn Exchange in Haddington, Loretto Theatre and Northesk Church in Musselburgh