20 businesses from Edinburgh and the Lothians recognised in Scottish Hospitality Awards 2025

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 6th Jul 2025, 15:35 BST

A number of businesses across Edinburgh and the Lothians have been recognised in this year’s Scottish Hospitality Awards.

Now in its eighth year, the awards aim to highlight and celebrate excellence in Scotland’s hospitality industry and focus on recognising outstanding businesses and individuals. The winners of the eighth annual awards were announced on Wednesday, June 18 at a black-tie event held at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel.

A spokesperson for The 8th Scottish Hospitality Awards 2025 said: “We’re proud to once again get to showcase the remarkable talent and exceptional standards within Scotland’s vibrant hospitality industry.

“The people shortlisted for these awards have consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation, and dedication in their respective categories, setting the benchmark for quality and service within the Scottish hospitality industry. We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the 20 local businesses recognised in the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2025.

The Bow Bar in Edinburgh was recognised for excellence in the best bar category

1. Bow Bar

The Bow Bar in Edinburgh was recognised for excellence in the best bar category Photo: Third Party

Little Farmers, in Craigie’s Farm, South Queensferry was recognised for excellence in the children’s entertainment category

2. Little Farmers

Little Farmers, in Craigie’s Farm, South Queensferry was recognised for excellence in the children’s entertainment category | Phil Wilkinson Photo: Photo Phil Wilkinson

Stramash in Edinburgh was recognised for excellence in the local live music venue category

3. Stamash

Stramash in Edinburgh was recognised for excellence in the local live music venue category Photo: Third Party

The Brunton Theatre was recognised for excellence in the best Scottish theatre category. The theatre is currently operating out of three venues in East Lothian; the Corn Exchange in Haddington, Loretto Theatre and Northesk Church in Musselburgh

4. The Brunton Theatre

The Brunton Theatre was recognised for excellence in the best Scottish theatre category. The theatre is currently operating out of three venues in East Lothian; the Corn Exchange in Haddington, Loretto Theatre and Northesk Church in Musselburgh | Google Maps

