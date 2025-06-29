submitted

A caravan park near Edinburgh has been crowned the best in Scotland for a second year in a row at this year’s Scottish Hospitality Awards.

Linwater Caravan Park, near East Calder, not only retained its prestigious title but also earned the runner-up position in the overall award category, the Hospitality Champion of the Year.

The family-run park was recognised for its exceptional customer service, continuous investment in the park’s facilities, and their commitment to providing a consistently high-quality experience for guests.

Park owner, Katie Guinan, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award for a second year. To be recognised again by the Scottish Hospitality Awards is incredibly rewarding, especially knowing how many amazing parks we were up against. We’re also hugely proud to have been named runners-up for the overall Hospitality Champion of the Year.”

“This recognition is a true testament to the dedication and resilience of our small team, who continue to go above and beyond – especially at a time when rising business costs, including increases in employer National Insurance, have made things more challenging than ever.

“Their hard work, positivity, and commitment to providing the best guest experience is what keeps Linwater special. We’re incredibly grateful to our loyal guests for their continued support, and we look forward to building on this success together.”

The Linwater team. From left to right, Alastair, Katie, Ellie and Jeff | Phomatic UK

Made up of management couple Alastair and Katie Guinan, two sets of seasonal warden couples and a housekeeping team of two, the close-knit team provides a ‘hands-on approach and attention to detail to maintain a well-loved destination for visitors’.

Linwater Caravan Park provides accommodation for tents, caravans, campervans, and motorhomes, alongside a selection of self-catering static caravans and lodges. Founded in 1998. The site is nestled in the countryside 12 miles from Edinburgh’s city centre.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2025 said: “The winners and the shortlisted nominees reflect the very best of the industry – those who go above and beyond to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Congratulations to all on their remarkable achievements.”

For more information or to check availability you can visit the Linwater Caravan Park website.