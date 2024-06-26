Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh-based caravan park has been named the best in Scotland, with judges having praised the family-run team for their excellent customer service and immaculate grounds.

Linwater Caravan Park, near East Calder, earned the esteemed title of ‘Best Caravan Park’ in the country at the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2024. Established in 1998, the multi award-winning site has 60 pitches for caravans, motorhomes, campervans, tents, and a selection of self-catering holiday lodges and static caravans.

Linwater Caravan Park manager, Katie Guinan, said: “We are incredibly honoured to receive this award and our team works tirelessly to ensure that every guest has a memorable and enjoyable stay. This recognition is a wonderful validation of our efforts and a motivation to continue striving for excellence."

The recent award comes after the caravan park was awarded four stars by VisitScotland, recognised as one of the top sites by TripAdvisor, and named Best Caravan Park in the 2018 Scottish Outdoor Leisure Awards.

Speaking on the recent accolade, Katie added: “We couldn't have done this without the support of our wonderful guests - the feedback and loyalty we have received since opening in 1998 have been invaluable in helping us improve and create a place where families and friends can make lasting memories.”

The award-winning team was recognised for excellent customer service, commitment to maintaining immaculate grounds, and continuous improvement and investment in on-site facilities.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Hospitality Awards said: “We’re proud to once again get to showcase the remarkable talent and exceptional standards within Scotland’s vibrant hospitality industry.

“The people shortlisted for these awards have consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation, and dedication in their respective categories, setting the benchmark for quality and service within the Scottish hospitality industry. We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”