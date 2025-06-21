22 retro photos showing how Edinburgh has changed - including lost shops

By Neil Johnstone

Published 21st Jun 2025, 04:50 BST

Edinburgh city centre has seen many changes down the decades – and despite not all of them being for the better, Scotland's capital remains one of the most beautiful cities on the planet.

From trams and parades to shopping centres and department stores, scroll through our photo gallery to see some amazing photos of Auld Reekie from yesteryear.

And let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.

Austin and Morris cars at the Eastern Motor Co. Ltd in George Street in 1964.

1. George Street 1964

Austin and Morris cars at the Eastern Motor Co. Ltd in George Street in 1964. Photo: TSPL

Waterloo Place and the GPO building from Register House at the East End of Princes Street shows how people of Edinburgh used all methods of transport - trams, buses, cars, horse and cart and bicycles in 1943.

2. Waterloo Place and the GPO building 1943

Waterloo Place and the GPO building from Register House at the East End of Princes Street shows how people of Edinburgh used all methods of transport - trams, buses, cars, horse and cart and bicycles in 1943. Photo: Unknown

Aerial of Leith Walk in Edinburgh, showing the old railway bridge (no longer there) and the foot of Leith Walk looking north to Princes Street in October 1977.

3. Leith Walk 1977

Aerial of Leith Walk in Edinburgh, showing the old railway bridge (no longer there) and the foot of Leith Walk looking north to Princes Street in October 1977. Photo: TSPL

Exterior of the Caledonian Club and Liberal Club in Princes Street Edinburgh, April 1978 - planned for demolition. It became the site of Debenham's department store.

4. Caledonian Club & Liberal Club 1978

Exterior of the Caledonian Club and Liberal Club in Princes Street Edinburgh, April 1978 - planned for demolition. It became the site of Debenham's department store. Photo: TSPL

