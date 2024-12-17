Alan Cumming and Nicola Sturgeon visit Edinburgh pub for drinks and 'japes' - photo
X-Men star Cumming and the former First Minister hit the town on Sunday night after a book event with Capital-based crime writer Val McDermid. Sturgeon co-hosted the evening at the Assembly Hall, while Cumming and Paula Hawkins – author of the bestselling book The Girl on the Train – also appeared on stage to discuss their love of books
Cumming later posted some photos on social media as the four enjoyed drinks at the Paradise Palms pub on Lothian Street.
The 59-year-old actor from Aberfeldy wrote in his Instagram caption: “Knowing me, knowing @nicolasturgeon, a ha!
“Such fun last night in Edinburgh talking books with Nicola, @quineofcrime (McDermid) and @paulahawkins201 at the Assembly Hall, and then on we went to @edinburghpalms for more japes.”
Sturgeon also shared some images of the event as she thanked those who had attended.
The 54-year-old, who is well known for her love of reading, said: “Heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined @quineofcrime and me last night for our in the Company of Books show.
“We had a blast. Special thanks to our brilliant guests Alan Cumming and Paula Hawkins.”
Sturgeon is set to publish a “deeply personal” memoir covering her proudest achievements as well as her regrets throughout her time in politics in 2025.
