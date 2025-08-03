Strong winds are set to batter Edinburgh on Monday with Storm Floris bringing strong west and northwesterly winds to much of Scotland on Monday, August 4.

A weather warning for wind has now been upgraded to amber on Monday between 10am and 10pm in addition to a yellow weather warning for rain between 6am and midnight.

The Met Office said Storm Floris will bring ‘unseasonably strong winds… and heavy rainfall across the northern half of the UK on Monday and early Tuesday’ with gusts potentially reaching ‘85mph across exposed parts of Scotland’.

The council has advised Princes Street Gardens will likely be closed on Monday and Tuesday but this ‘decision will be reviewed over the weekend’ and is subject to any changes in the forecast.

There is a 95 per cent chance of rain in Edinburgh between 6am and 10am on Monday before changing to light showers and sunny intervals for the remainder of the day. But strong winds will continue throughout the day with 60mph winds between 1pm and 5pm. Wind speeds will average 42mph between 8am and 12pm and average 50mph between 6pm and 11pm.

The Met Office reported: “Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually windy weather for the time of year across the northern half of the UK on Monday. The highest winds are expected across Scotland between late morning and early evening. In some areas high winds will be accompanied by heavy rain. Wind will then slowly start to ease from the west later.”

It added: “Gusts of 50 to 70 mph are expected for many parts, and are likely to reach 80 to 90 mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges. “Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts between late morning and early afternoon, the strongest winds then transferring to northeastern Scotland by late afternoon/early evening.”