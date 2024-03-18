Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Angry locals have hit out at 'cowboy builders' for dumping rubbish in the countryside just outside Edinburgh.

A local dog walker captured photos of rubble and building waste dumped at South Queensferry, near the entrance to Craigie's Farm on the road to Kirkliston.

After finding paperwork among the rubbish the man contacted the business whose company information was listed on documents from HMRC to an address in Edinburgh and reported the illegally dumped waste to the council.

But a Director of the company named on the letters said they no longer ran a kebab shop at the premises on 39 Drum Street iafter moving out in April last year. Popular takeaway Javit's now runs a kebab house at the Gilmerton address.

The resident who asked to remain anonymous said fly tipping is a big problem at the spot:

"I was out walking the dog when I saw this massive pile of rubbish. It totally ruins the countryside and is bang out of order. I reported it and hope they get caught and penalised. The former manager who had the shop for 14 years had paperwork in the rubbish but he moved out last year. It's takeaway Javits that are based at the property now and they are having work done. When I shared the photos on a local community forum others said it was a problem they'd seen often at that spot.

Fly-tipped building waste at countryside in South Queensferry

"It makes me really angry that a popular business that has money to spend on things like advertising doesn't do the right thing and dispose of the waste responsibly. I hope this makes others think twice about doing it."

The former tenant a Mr Hoxhaj who now runs another cafe in the Capital told the Evening News that his business wasn't responsible for the waste and blamed it on 'cowboy builders'. He said: "That waste is nothing to do with me. I ran kebab shop at 39 Drum Street for 14 years then moved out in April last year. After that it was open for a few months then shut. Javits run it and they have had builders in doing work so that's where the waste must have come from. It's stupid to dump rubbish in the countryside. The council has the evidence they should be catching these cowboy builders for what they are doing. It's just unacceptable."

A council spokesperson said: "We have received a report of fly tipped waste in South Queensferry. It's under investigation and officers will remove any fly-tipped waste once the investigation is complete."