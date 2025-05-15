Appeal launched after cyclist shot with BB gun in West Lothian

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information after a male cyclist was shot with what is believed to be a BB gun in Linlithgow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 8.20pm on Monday, May 5 in the Strawberry bank area. The cyclist was not injured.

A black Nissan Qashqai was seen in the area around the time of the incident and drove off in the direction of Royal Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotlan,d on 101, quoting incident number 3311 of 5 May, 2025 | Google Maps

Constable Ali White said: “This was a reckless and dangerous act which could have caused serious injury. We’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw a black Nissan Qashqai in the area at the time to come forward.

“We would also ask anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV covering the Strawberry Bank or Royal Terrace areas around that time to review it and get in touch if it shows anything that may assist our enquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotlan,d on 101, quoting incident number 3311 of 5 May, 2025, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.