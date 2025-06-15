Appeal launched after motorcycle rider 'drives dangerously' through Midlothian town
Officers advised the driver of the vehicle has been involved in ‘several near misses’ in the area and the rider is reported to have been in the Montgomery Park and The Precinct areas.
Police Scotland is encouraging anyone with information to come forward adding ‘it is imperative’ the suspect is caught.
Constable Keith Dolan said: “This motorcycle has had several near misses with people in the area and I would appeal to anyone who has any information regarding this off-road motorcycle or its rider to contact us.
It is imperative that we trace them as soon as possible. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1053 of Monday, June 9 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.