Edinburgh police seize e-scooters after ‘increase in anti-social behaviour near Leith Walk’
Over a 12-day period, Leith community officers and special constables from the North East Support Team (NEST) made a number of arrests in connection with e-scooter misuse, drug related crimes and theft.
Operating in the Leith Walk area, police teams seized five vehicles including three e-scooters, and charged one individual in connection with drug supply offences and breach of bail. Another individual was arrested for nine outstanding court warrants relating to shoplifting and theft.
The crackdown also saw the recovery and class A and B drugs following stop and searches, with officers carrying out property searches at three addresses resulting in the recovery of stolen items. One individual who was found with stolen property remains in police custody after they were found to be a wanted person.
Community and NEST officers also charged a driver found that was found to be over four times the legal limit with an ‘unrestrained infant’ in the vehicle. The arrest also led to ‘immediate safeguarding measures being implemented by the attending officers for the young child’.
Leith Community police sergeant Paul Gray said: “As we approach the summer months, we have been seeing an increase in anti-social behaviour in and around Leith Walk. This includes the illegal use of e-bikes and e-scooters on public footpaths.
“In response, your local community policing team, supported by our dedicated Special Constables, have been undertaking proactive patrols in the area. Please be reassured by their presence over the coming weekends.”
Special constable Butler from NEST added: ‘The success of the ongoing work demonstrates the capability and professionalism of special constables and how they can assist in delivering high impact policing to communities particularly at peak times.’