Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh are cracking down on the illegal use of off-road and electric bikes across the city following ‘regularly complaints’ from communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, April 15, officers carried out a ‘day of action,’ with uniformed and plain clothes officers conducting patrols in the Sighthill and Niddrie areas.

A 14-year-old male was charged in connection with road traffic offences and his off-road motorbike seized in Calder Drive. A suspected stolen motorbike was also recovered in the same street. Elsewhere, an electric bike was seized in Niddrie Mains Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in Edinburgh are cracking down on the illegal use of off-road and electric bikes across the city | Police Scotland

Supported by road policing officers and specialist support officers, police traced three youths aged 15 in relation to fire-raising and vandalism in a playing field at a high school. Police enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

The force also recovered a car in the Park Terrace area of Musselburgh, which is understood to have been stolen from Kirkcaldy in September 2024.

Detective Sergeant Will Dickson, of the Community Investigation Unit, said: “We regularly receive complaints from our local communities about anti-social behaviour and the illegal use of vehicles.

“We will continue to use all tools available to us to enforce road traffic laws, keep the public safe and deter those intent on causing damage or annoyance through the use of bikes. I would ask anyone who uses an off-road motorbike to use it safely and within the law.”

Anyone with concerns or information regarding this type of anti-social behaviour should contact Police Scotland via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.