Edinburgh travellers have been filmed riding off-road motorbikes on the promenade at Silverknowes, with one local resident describing it as an “accident waiting to happen”.

The group travellers at Silverknowes/ Gipsy Brae recently moved on from Drumbrae Park in Clermiston, with locals there delighted that the council has now agreed to erect barriers to stop them returning, following years of concerns raised by residents.

Travellers filmed racing along the promenade at Silverknowes on off-road bikes. | Submitted

Having arrived at Silverknowes on Sunday, March 30, locals there have been shocked by the travellers, adults and children, racing along the promenade at West Shore Road on off-road bikes and quad bikes, with pedestrians forced onto the grass to avoid being hit.

The travellers have also dumped rubbish and lit fires at the site, as seen in the above video, along with the dangerous off-road bike races.

Birds pick at the rubbish left by the travellers at Silverknowes in Edinburgh. | Submitted

One concerned local resident, who asked not to be named, filmed the travellers at Silverknowes on the evening of Sunday, April 6, and shared his footage with the police.

He said: “I’m a local resident and these issues happen every time the travellers are there. I’m trying to help our community to get better. Yesterday evening I filmed the travellers quite discreetly, to avoid confrontation.

“I was with my partner enjoying a nice walk at Gipsy Brae by the sea and the first thing we noticed was all the caravans, and the rubbish, which is everywhere, with birds eating the rubbish.

“You see families with kids, disabled people, couples, just walking, and it’s all interrupted by underage kids and some adults driving those vehicles at 50mph.

Travellers racing along the promenade in Silverknowes, Edinburgh on Sunday evening. | Submitted

“There were some provocations with people walking on the path. They were passing so close to everyone, so people had to walk on the grass, which shouldn’t be the case. It seemed like they were racing.

“And I saw kids lighting fires, and certainly not in a controlled environment. They just have no respect for locals. They were quite menacing.

“It’s very unsafe walking down there just now, and an accident waiting to happen, particularly with the motorbikes whizzing around. When they are going that fast at 50mph they could lose control and hit someone.

“These issues happen every year when the travellers appear, I didn’t report it in the past but it has to stop. I don’t feel safe walking there, and that shouldn’t be the case.”

The group of travellers are currently pitched up at Silverknowes after leaving Drumbrae Park in Clermiston recently. | Submitted

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10pm on Sunday, April 6, police received a report of concerns about off-road bikes around West Shore Road, Edinburgh.

“Enquiries into the matter are at an early stage and officers are engaging with local partners regarding the concerns.”