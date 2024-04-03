Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh man has been reported missing after he travelled to the Crianlarich mountains on Monday, April 1.

Forth Valley police say Ivan Meyer, 45, left his Edinburgh home and travelled by train to Crianlarich. He is believed to have arrived at the foot of the mountains from the A82, south of Crianlarich, to make an ascent on An Caisteal and Beinn a Chroin two days ago.

Police are now carrying out extensive searches in the area and appealing to the public for information to help trace Ivan.

Ivan is described as being around 5ft 11 with a lean build and has dark greying hair and stubble. He is believed to be wearing hiking clothing, including black trousers, black top, brown hiking boots and a maroon and light blue striped hat. He may have a light grey backpack, a green one-man tent and two purple hiking poles.

Inspector David Marr, from Stirling Police Station, said: “Ivan has not been in touch with friends or family for the past day and this is extremely out-of-character for him. As time passes, concern for his welfare continues to grow.

“We are carrying out extensive searches in the area, with the assistance of partner agencies, and are asking for anyone with information on Ivan’s whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to please come forward.”