Enquiries into what happened are ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are probing the “unexplained” death of a man in Edinburgh city centre on Monday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers were called to Queen's Drive, next to Arthur's Seat, at around 7.45am following reports of an “injured” man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended. Police said the man’s death is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

Police were called to Queen’s Drive on Monday morning | Google Maps

A spokesperson said: “Around 7.45am on Monday, 3 November, 2025, officers were called to a report of a man having been found injured on Queen's Drive, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”