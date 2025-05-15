People in West Lothian have missed out on jobs because of their poor broadband connections, Bathgate and Linlithgow Labour MP Kirsteen Sullivan told the House of Commons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During questions on science, innovation and technology, she said she welcomed the £157 million investment in her constituency from Project Gigabit, the UK Government's programme to upgrade broadband in hard-to-reach communities across the country.

Bathgate and Linlithgow Labour MP Kirsteen Sullivan raised West Lothian connectivity problems in the Commons | screenshot

Ms Sullivan continued: "The remote jobs market opens up employment opportunities for those who live outside the major cities. However, several constituents from more rural areas around Bridgend, Armadale, Bo’ness and Bathgate have told me that they have lost out on opportunities for flexible working, and even lost jobs due to poor connectivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Can the minister reassure my constituents that they will not lose out on future opportunities because of where they live?"

Sir Chris Bryant, minister for data protection and telecoms, said Ms Kirsteen was right. "In a digital world, we cannot have some people engaged and who have the connectivity they need while others do not, because that simply will not drive forward economic growth in this country. She makes a very fair point, and yes I can give that guarantee."