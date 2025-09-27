The 21 best Edinburgh chippies of all time according to readers

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 27th Sep 2025, 18:58 BST

We asked Evening News readers to name the best Edinburgh chippy of all time.

Hundreds of residents responded to nominate their favourite fish and chip shops which are still operating in the capital whilst others remembered famous venues that have since closed their doors.

Whether you like your fish supper with chippy brown sauce, tomato ketchup or tartare sauce, there’s no doubt the people of Edinburgh love a good chippy tea.

Here are the best Edinburgh chippies of all time according to our readers.

Described as ''the best chippy ever' by several readers, The Mermaid in Leith closed in July 2020 after trading for decades. Remembering the former shop one said 'I still remember the big tattie fritters' with another adding 'the Mermaid is part of Leith history in my books'

1. The Mermaid

1. The Mermaid

Previously named the Evening News Chippie of the Year, St. Andrews in Portabello High Street was described as 'absolutely fantastic' by one reader

2. St. Andrews

2. St. Andrews

Salvatore's in Roseneath Street, Marchmont was described as 'brilliant' by readers

3. Salvatore's

3. Salvatore's

One of Edinburgh's oldest and best loved fish and chip shops, the Gorgie Fish Bar was amongst the highest rated by readers. One said the popular shops is 'outstanding every time.' They added: "The fish is wrapped separately from chips - keeping it all crisp and fresh, and they're such a nice family too"

4. The Gorgie Fish Bar

4. The Gorgie Fish Bar

