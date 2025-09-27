The 21 best Edinburgh chippies of all time according to readers

Hundreds of residents responded to nominate their favourite fish and chip shops which are still operating in the capital whilst others remembered famous venues that have since closed their doors.
Whether you like your fish supper with chippy brown sauce, tomato ketchup or tartare sauce, there’s no doubt the people of Edinburgh love a good chippy tea.
1. The Mermaid
Described as ‘‘the best chippy ever’ by several readers, The Mermaid in Leith closed in July 2020 after trading for decades. Remembering the former shop one said ‘I still remember the big tattie fritters’ with another adding ‘the Mermaid is part of Leith history in my books’
2. St. Andrews
Previously named the Evening News Chippie of the Year, St. Andrews in Portabello High Street was described as 'absolutely fantastic' by one reader
3. Salvatore's
Salvatore's in Roseneath Street, Marchmont was described as 'brilliant' by readers
4. The Gorgie Fish Bar
One of Edinburgh's oldest and best loved fish and chip shops, the Gorgie Fish Bar was amongst the highest rated by readers. One said the popular shops is ‘outstanding every time.’ They added: “The fish is wrapped separately from chips - keeping it all crisp and fresh, and they’re such a nice family too”
