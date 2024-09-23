Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish SPCA has spoken out on the use of banned glue traps after two robins became stuck in an ‘inhumane’ trap in Edinburgh.

The charity took the difficult decision to euthanise the suffering birds after discovering them in the Grassmarket area on August 22.

It comes after the Scottish Parliament passed the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill in March that includes a range of measures that will give greater protection to wildlife, including a ban on the use of all forms of snares and ban on use of glue traps.

Two robins were euthanised after becoming stuck in a glue trap in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh on August 22 | Scottish SPCA

A special investigations inspector from the Scottish SPCA said: “The poor things were stuck by their front and legs. It meant that every time they tried to free themselves, the glue would have been ripping their feathers out with every movement.

“Sadly, as the injuries were so severe and removing the glue would have caused the robins even more pain and suffering, the difficult decision was made to put them both to sleep.”

Glue traps are trays coated with a sticky adhesive typically used to catch rodents and animals classed as vermin. The charity, who campaigned for several years to have the traps banned, said a number animals have been killed or injured after being trapped in glue traps in recent months.

Four baby mice found in a trap in Glasgow were euthanised, while a long-eared bat was also put to sleep after the underside of its wings and its ear were stuck to a glue trap in Aberdeenshire that was used for insects. And a seagull in Aberdeen was caught in a glue trap but luckily managed to survive the ordeal.

The inspector added: “The Scottish SPCA does not support their use as these traps are indiscriminate and will cause unnecessary suffering to any bird or animal caught in them.

“Those setting the traps are obliged to stop unnecessary suffering by checking them regularly but there is no way of monitoring or enforcing this. Many of these traps are set in the wrong place which means birds and other animals can be trapped. It’s an inhumane method of pest control that has no place in modern society.”

If anyone finds a trapped animal in distress or spots a trap or snare they suspect is illegal, they should contact the Scottish SPCA confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.