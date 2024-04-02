Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for 81 new homes in a 'boardwalk' community at Granton Harbour have been kickstarted again after developers had an earlier bid refused.

Edinburgh Marine Holdings saw its proposals for a 'coastal community' thrown out by a Scottish Government reporter over flooding and climate change fears. The complex of 78 flats and three houses was planned to form part of the council's multi-million pound transformation of Granton's Waterfront.

But the controversial scheme was declared to be in contrast with the city's development plan due to 'insufficient information' over flooding and a risk of 'wave over-topping'. The exact details of the renewed application are unclear at this time, but the initial plans also included space for nine commercial units.

Two consultation events are set to take place to allow locals to have their say on the renewed project. The first will take place at Granton Station on April 17 from 2pm to 7pm.