Body of missing Edinburgh woman Alison Campbell has been found in Gullane East Lothian
The body of missing Edinburgh woman Alison Campbell has been recovered in Gullane, East Lothian. Police Scotland said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
Alison Campbell, 50, was reported missing on Tuesday, February 6 after she was last seen leaving a Murrayfield property at around 3am. Police launched an appeal to help trace Ms Campbell yesterday and it is understood police officers worked with the Coastguard to search the Cramond Beach area after locating her Toyota Aygo in the area.
Writing on X, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A woman's body has been recovered from the sea at Gullane, East Lothian. The woman has been confirmed as Alison Campbell missing from Edinburgh. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”