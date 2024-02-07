News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Body of missing Edinburgh woman Alison Campbell has been found in Gullane East Lothian

Allsion Campbell was reported missing on February 6
By Neil Johnstone
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:16 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 15:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The body of missing Edinburgh woman Alison Campbell has been recovered in Gullane, East Lothian. Police Scotland said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Alison Campbell, 50, was reported missing on Tuesday, February 6 after she was last seen leaving a Murrayfield property at around 3am. Police launched an appeal to help trace Ms Campbell yesterday and it is understood police officers worked with the Coastguard to search the Cramond Beach area after locating her Toyota Aygo in the area. 

Allsion Campbell was reported missing on February 6Allsion Campbell was reported missing on February 6
Allsion Campbell was reported missing on February 6
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Writing on X, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A woman's body has been recovered from the sea at Gullane, East Lothian. The woman has been confirmed as Alison Campbell missing from Edinburgh. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

Related topics:EdinburghPolice Scotland