The body of Jenny Hastings, wife of Scotland rugby legend Scott Hastings, has been found four days after she disappeared.

Mrs Hastings, 60, was reported missing after she went swimming at Edinburgh’s Wardie Bay on Tuesday. Two days later it was reported that she was presumed dead and her family issued a statement saying they were “heartbroken”.

Now police have said a body was found at South Queensferry on Saturday afternoon and although no formal identification has taken place, the Hastings family has been informed.

A body of a woman has been found in the seardh for Jenny Hastings, wife of former Scottish rugby international Scott Hastings, who has been missing since Tuesday | Police Scotland

Mrs Hastings had a long struggle with her mental health and in 2014 attempted to take her own life. She spoke openly about her depression and worked to support others in the same situation.

Mrs Hastings’ disappearance on Tuesday was treated by police as a “high risk missing persons case”. Emergency services launched a major search involving police, coastguard, life boats and a search and rescue helicopter.

On Thursday, Scott Hastings and his family issued a statement. It said: “As many of you know Jenny struggled with her mental health for a number of years and ultimately she was unable to cope on this occasion.

“It appears that she wished to end her suffering in what was a regular and healing place for her. She loved the water but unfortunately her mind was not in a place of safety.

“The Hastings family are absolutely heartbroken. We miss our Jenny. She leaves a gaping hole in all our hearts and hope that she is returned to us safely so that we can celebrate her remarkable life.”

Today a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.20pm on Saturday, 7 September, 2024, the body of a woman was found in the Hound Point area of South Queensferry. Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of missing woman Jenny Hastings has been informed. There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Scott Hastings is regarded as one of Scotland’s greatest ever rugby players. He earned 65 caps for the Scotland national side, which, by the time of his retirement made him the country's most-capped player ever. And he captained Scotland on 20 occasions including at the 1995 World Cup.

In 2016, the couple both backed a campaign around World Mental Health Day which challenged walkers and runners of all abilities to keep their minds and bodies healthy by walking or running 100 miles in 100 days, or running 100 streets in one day.

And during Covid they organised their neighbours in the Warriston area of Edinburgh to join in open-air exercise and dance sessions to keep themselves physically and mentally fit despite lockdown.