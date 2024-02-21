Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Body Shop stores in Edinburgh are facing closure, after the UK branch of the business went into administration.

The retail giant has confirmed it's closing around half of its stores and hundreds of 1,500 shop employees are expected to be made redundant as part of swingeing cuts.

Three shops in Edinburgh are in the firing line, including ones at the Gyle, St James Quarter and Waverley Market. A total of 16 shops across Scotland are facing the axe as dozens of its 199 are set to close across the UK.

Administrators from FRP Advisory said in a statement: "After years of unprofitability and following a full evaluation of The Body Shop’s UK business, the joint administrators have concluded that the current store portfolio mix is no longer viable.

"This swift action will help re-energise The Body Shop’s iconic brand and provide it with the best platform to achieve its ambition to be a modern, dynamic beauty brand that is able to return to profitability and compete for the long term." It is understood details of what stores will close will be confirmed in future updates from insolvency experts overseeing the process."

Seven shops closed their doors on Tuesday, including ones in London, Kent and Bristol.

The Body Shop International Ltd went into administration on 13 February. A notice to employees and creditors on the UK Government website said: "This will be a worrying time for employees, as well as their customers and suppliers. The Government will do all it can to support them."