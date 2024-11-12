Firework Control Zones could help prevent a surge of anti-social behaviour in Livingston around Bonfire Night next year, the town's MP has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregor Poynton has formally requested a comprehensive review of firework-related incidents in the constituency around Bonfire Night.

Gregor Poynton says recent incidents involving fireworks have caused distress in communities. | supplied

He said: "Over the past fortnight, my office has received numerous reports from residents affected by anti-social behaviour and inappropriate firework use. Although these incidents have been caused by a small number of individuals, the negative impact on families, pet owners, and vulnerable residents has been substantial."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Poynton said residents in Dedridge, Deans, Eliburn, and Craigshill had been distressed by the anti-social behaviour.

He praised West Lothian Council, Police Scotland, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their work in promoting firework safety and responding to incidents. But he warned further action may be needed to keep residents safe in future.

He said: "The recent surge in firework-related disturbances is a real worry for many residents. I’m grateful to the council, police, and fire services for all they’re doing to promote safety, but if this trend continues, it’s clear we may need to consider further action.

"Setting up Firework Control Zones could be a valuable step to help reduce these issues and give people the chance to enjoy their neighbourhoods in peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many constituents who have contacted me in recent weeks support revisiting the idea of FCZs in the hardest-hit areas. An early review of this year’s incidents, along with discussions on preventing the same problems next year, would demonstrate a strong commitment to community safety.

“Tackling this anti-social behaviour around Bonfire Night would provide much-needed reassurance to residents who, year after year, face these disruptions."

Mr Poynton, who won the Livingston seat for Labour at the general election n July, has written to the West Lothian Community Safety Partnership - which brings together the council, police, fire service and others - asking for a review of firework-related incidents.

His letter continued: "I am requesting that we consider moving forward with discussions on establishing Firework Control Zones (FCZs) within areas of the Livingston constituency for 2025. Other cities, such as Edinburgh and Glasgow, have implemented FCZs to curb the anti-social use of fireworks, and I believe a similar approach could significantly benefit our communities here in Livingston.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time this year, councils in Scotland were able to declare Firework Control Zones - areas where it was illegal for members of the public to set off fireworks except as part of a public display or cultural celebration.

Edinburgh declared four FCZs in the Capital around Bonfire Night, covering Niddrie, Calton Hill, Seafield and Balerno. West Lothian Council had discussions with police and fire chiefs but concluded there was no evidence to back a control zone.